Barcelona defender Araujo sidelined with leg injury

"Araujo has suffered an injury to the femoral biceps in his left leg," Barcelona said in a statement. "He is out and his evolution will determine his availability."

Published : Aug 17, 2023 22:55 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo lies on the pitch after a challenge during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Getafe.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo lies on the pitch after a challenge during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Getafe. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Medranda/AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo lies on the pitch after a challenge during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Getafe. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Medranda/AP

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to miss matches due to a leg injury, the Spanish LaLiga club said on Thursday.

Spanish papers reported that Uruguayan Araujo will be out of action for several weeks.

“Araujo has suffered an injury to the femoral biceps in his left leg,” Barcelona said in a statement. “He is out and his evolution will determine his availability.”

Champions Barcelona host Cadiz on Sunday in its second league game of the season.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Cadiz /

La Liga 2023-24

