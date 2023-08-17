Barcelona defender Araujo sidelined with leg injury

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to miss matches due to a leg injury, the Spanish LaLiga club said on Thursday.
Spanish papers reported that Uruguayan Araujo will be out of action for several weeks.
“Araujo has suffered an injury to the femoral biceps in his left leg,” Barcelona said in a statement. “He is out and his evolution will determine his availability.”
Champions Barcelona host Cadiz on Sunday in its second league game of the season.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
