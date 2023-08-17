Gokulam Kerala women’s team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025

Gokulam Kerala has extended its contract with Anthony Andrews as the head coach of its women’s team until 2025.

Andrews has been with the team for the last couple of years. Under him, Gokulam won two consecutive India Women’s League titles.

“Coach Andrews has demonstrated exceptional leadership and coaching acumen during his time with Gokulam FC,” said the club’s president V.C. Praveen. “His commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a winning mentality aligns perfectly with the club’s vision.”

Andrews said he was thrilled to extend his contract. “The support from the management, the dedication of the players and the enthusiasm of the fans have been invaluable in achieving our recent successes,” he said.

“I look forward to further contributing to the development of women’s football in India and achieving even more milestones together.”