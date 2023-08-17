MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gokulam Kerala women’s team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025

Andrews has been with the team for the last couple of years. Under him, Gokulam won two consecutive India Women’s League titles.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 20:48 IST , KOZHIKODE - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Gokulam Kerala women’s team coach Anthony Andrews.
File image of Gokulam Kerala women’s team coach Anthony Andrews. | Photo Credit: GOKULAM KERALA MEDIA
infoIcon

File image of Gokulam Kerala women’s team coach Anthony Andrews. | Photo Credit: GOKULAM KERALA MEDIA

Gokulam Kerala has extended its contract with Anthony Andrews as the head coach of its women’s team until 2025.

Andrews has been with the team for the last couple of years. Under him, Gokulam won two consecutive India Women’s League titles.

READ | Anthony Andrews recommended as senior Indian women’s coach

“Coach Andrews has demonstrated exceptional leadership and coaching acumen during his time with Gokulam FC,” said the club’s president V.C. Praveen. “His commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a winning mentality aligns perfectly with the club’s vision.”

Andrews said he was thrilled to extend his contract. “The support from the management, the dedication of the players and the enthusiasm of the fans have been invaluable in achieving our recent successes,” he said.

“I look forward to further contributing to the development of women’s football in India and achieving even more milestones together.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Gokulam Kerala FC /

Anthony Andrews

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gokulam Kerala women’s team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIV adding trade deadline, transfer window for ‘24 season
    Reuters
  3. Indian archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Leeds fined for homophobic chanting during Premier League game against Brighton last season
    Reuters
  5. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Andonovski steps down as U.S. women’s national team coach
    Reuters
  2. Gokulam Kerala women’s team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
  4. Messi makes shortlist for UEFA award as Europe best player alongside De Bruyne and Haaland
    AP
  5. VIDEO: Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gokulam Kerala women’s team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIV adding trade deadline, transfer window for ‘24 season
    Reuters
  3. Indian archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Leeds fined for homophobic chanting during Premier League game against Brighton last season
    Reuters
  5. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment