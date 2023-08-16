Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC: When, where to watch AFC Cup 2nd round prelims, live streaming info

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to turn a fresh page as it begins its international calendar with a clash against Nepalese club Machhindra FC in the second stage preliminary round of the AFC Cup south zone play-offs, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

With the wounds of the season’s first Kolkata derby loss (0-1) against traditional rival Emami East Bengal still fresh, Mohun Bagan will be eager to make amends with a positive result to quickly put the big disappointment behind.

Mohun Bagan, with the pre-season preparations barely a few weeks old, finds itself in a crosscurrent of campaigns.

Coach Juan Ferrando has to quickly put behind the euphoria of winning the Indian Super League last season and deal with overlapping assignments as the new season puts too many activities for his side that is still in the assembly mode.

The Spanish coach is now faced with the prospect of doing a tight-rope walk and preparing a competitive side with the team having to play a match without much rest.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC