MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC: When, where to watch AFC Cup 2nd round prelims, live streaming info

Should Mohun Bagan SG win against the Nepalese outfit, it will also get to play at home in the next round, in its bid to make the continental showpiece’s main round.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 07:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Mariners did not have a perfect build-up to the AFC Cup after seeing their eight-match winning streak against East Bengal coming to an end last Saturday
The Mariners did not have a perfect build-up to the AFC Cup after seeing their eight-match winning streak against East Bengal coming to an end last Saturday | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The Mariners did not have a perfect build-up to the AFC Cup after seeing their eight-match winning streak against East Bengal coming to an end last Saturday | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to turn a fresh page as it begins its international calendar with a clash against Nepalese club Machhindra FC in the second stage preliminary round of the AFC Cup south zone play-offs, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

With the wounds of the season’s first Kolkata derby loss (0-1) against traditional rival Emami East Bengal still fresh, Mohun Bagan will be eager to make amends with a positive result to quickly put the big disappointment behind.

Mohun Bagan, with the pre-season preparations barely a few weeks old, finds itself in a crosscurrent of campaigns.

Coach Juan Ferrando has to quickly put behind the euphoria of winning the Indian Super League last season and deal with overlapping assignments as the new season puts too many activities for his side that is still in the assembly mode.

The Spanish coach is now faced with the prospect of doing a tight-rope walk and preparing a competitive side with the team having to play a match without much rest.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC AFC Cup match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC match will kick-off at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 16 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC AFC Cup match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC AFC Cup match can be watched live on InSports TV app.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

AFC Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi scores again as Inter Miami reaches Leagues Cup final
    Reuters
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC: When, where to watch AFC Cup 2nd round prelims, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. How can East Bengal qualify for the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MIA 4-1 PHI HIGHLIGHTS: Messi scores as Inter Miami progresses to Leagues Cup final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC: When, where to watch AFC Cup 2nd round prelims, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. How can East Bengal qualify for the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. The demise of Mohammed Habib a personal loss to me: Mohun Bagan legend Shyam Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal looks to seal quarterfinal spot against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi scores again as Inter Miami reaches Leagues Cup final
    Reuters
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC: When, where to watch AFC Cup 2nd round prelims, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. How can East Bengal qualify for the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MIA 4-1 PHI HIGHLIGHTS: Messi scores as Inter Miami progresses to Leagues Cup final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment