Anthony Andrews recommended as senior Indian women’s coach

Chennai

The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation recommended the name of Anthony Andrews as the head coach of the Senior Indian Women’s National Team.

Andrews was the head coach of Gokulam Kerala women as it completed a three-peat in the Indian Women’s League this season.

He took over the side in 2022 and has continued its consistency in the premier division of women’s football in India, winning consecutive title with the Malabarians.

Ishfaq Ahmed, who was most recently the assistant coach of the Indian Super League side, Kerala Blasters, was unanimously recommended as the head coach of the U-16 Men’s National team.

The Committee met virtually under the Chairmanship of I. M. Vijayan.

Committee Members Pinky Bompal Magar, Climax Lawrence, Arun Malhotra, Harjinder Singh and Eugeneson Lyngdoh were all present in the meeting along with the Technical Director of the AIFF, Shabir Pasha.

“This is a new beginning for the India Senior Women’s and U-16 national teams, and I am sure they will be in able hands, and the coaches we have recommended will do a fine job in taking their respective teams forward,” Vijayan said.

“The Senior Women will be playing the all-important AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 from October 26 to November 1, while the U-16s have an assignment in hand in the SAFF U-16 Championship to be played in Bhutan from September 1 to 11. I am sure the teams will perform to the level which will make us feel proud.”