MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anthony Andrews recommended as senior Indian women’s coach

Ishfaq Ahmed, the former assistant coach of, Kerala Blasters, was recommended as the head coach of the U-16 Men’s National team.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 17:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gokulam Kerala Women celebrate after winning the trophy.
Gokulam Kerala Women celebrate after winning the trophy. | Photo Credit:  GKFC Media
infoIcon

Gokulam Kerala Women celebrate after winning the trophy. | Photo Credit:  GKFC Media

Chennai

The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation recommended the name of Anthony Andrews as the head coach of the Senior Indian Women’s National Team.

Andrews was the head coach of Gokulam Kerala women as it completed a three-peat in the Indian Women’s League this season.

He took over the side in 2022 and has continued its consistency in the premier division of women’s football in India, winning consecutive title with the Malabarians.

Ishfaq Ahmed, who was most recently the assistant coach of the Indian Super League side, Kerala Blasters, was unanimously recommended as the head coach of the U-16 Men’s National team.

RELATED: Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

The Committee met virtually under the Chairmanship of I. M. Vijayan.

Committee Members Pinky Bompal Magar, Climax Lawrence, Arun Malhotra, Harjinder Singh and Eugeneson Lyngdoh were all present in the meeting along with the Technical Director of the AIFF, Shabir Pasha.

“This is a new beginning for the India Senior Women’s and U-16 national teams, and I am sure they will be in able hands, and the coaches we have recommended will do a fine job in taking their respective teams forward,” Vijayan said.

“The Senior Women will be playing the all-important AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 from October 26 to November 1, while the U-16s have an assignment in hand in the SAFF U-16 Championship to be played in Bhutan from September 1 to 11. I am sure the teams will perform to the level which will make us feel proud.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Anthony Andrews /

Gokulam Kerala FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 13: Tvesa takes lead in Women’s Pro Golf Tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anthony Andrews recommended as senior Indian women’s coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: India 80/0 (23); Jaiswal, Rohit provide solid start; West Indies 150/10 after Ashwin fifer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE updates: Vondrousova wins first set vs Svitolina; Jabeur vs Sabalenka later on
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inigo Martinez glad to join Barca after years of suffering at its hands
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA president Infantino reveals new African Football League to start on October 20
    Reuters
  2. Anthony Andrews recommended as senior Indian women’s coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennaiyin FC ropes in Murray as first foreign signing
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA to offer 20,000 free tickets for Women’s World Cup in New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. UK government’s review calls for overhaul in top tiers of women’s football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 13: Tvesa takes lead in Women’s Pro Golf Tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anthony Andrews recommended as senior Indian women’s coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: India 80/0 (23); Jaiswal, Rohit provide solid start; West Indies 150/10 after Ashwin fifer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE updates: Vondrousova wins first set vs Svitolina; Jabeur vs Sabalenka later on
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inigo Martinez glad to join Barca after years of suffering at its hands
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment