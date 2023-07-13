Watch: Messi fans welcome football star to Florida as he completes MLS move

Clad in pink and toting cardboard cutouts of their idol, fans of Lionel Messi gather outside Inter Miami’s stadium to welcome the Argentine football superstar. The World Cup winner landed in Florida this week to finalize a deal reportedly worth $60 million a year with the MLS side, co-owned by former England player David Beckham.
