Watch: Messi fans welcome football star to Florida as he completes MLS move

Clad in pink and toting cardboard cutouts of their idol, fans of Lionel Messi gather outside Inter Miami’s stadium to welcome the Argentine football superstar. 

Published : Jul 13, 2023 11:43 IST , Fort Lauderdale, United States

AFP

Clad in pink and toting cardboard cutouts of their idol, fans of Lionel Messi gather outside Inter Miami’s stadium to welcome the Argentine football superstar. The World Cup winner landed in Florida this week to finalize a deal reportedly worth $60 million a year with the MLS side, co-owned by former England player David Beckham.

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
