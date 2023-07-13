MagazineBuy Print

‘Want to make the fans proud, this is what we play for’, says Mount after Man United debut

The 24-year-old Mason Mount promised to make the Manchester United fans proud after his first match for the side during a 2-0 win over Leeds United in a friendly on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 07:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mount joined United earlier this month from Chelsea for a reported 55 million pounds.
FILE PHOTO: Mount joined United earlier this month from Chelsea for a reported 55 million pounds. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Mount joined United earlier this month from Chelsea for a reported 55 million pounds. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount promised to make the fans proud after playing his first match for the club, a 2-0 win against Championship side Leeds United on Wednesday in a friendly in Oslo.

The 24-year-old England international joined United earlier this month from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($71.45 million), according to British media reports.

“When we turned up last night and when we turned up at the stadium today, the support has been amazing. They came out and showed up for us today and it’s amazing to see,” he told MUTV after playing the first 45 minutes of the match.

READ: PSG signs highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour, making the midfielder its sixth new player

“This is what we want to play for and we want to make them proud.”

Manager Erik ten Hag praised the club’s first close-season signing, with the Dutch manager looking to strengthen his squad ahead of United’s return to the Champions League. “Oh (he was) great, but we could expect this. He has so many skills and I’m sure we will take so much joy from him. He will contribute to our performance, absolutely,” he said, adding that there was more to come from Mount on the pitch.

United kick off their Premier League campaign on August 14 at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

