PSG signs highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour, making the midfielder its sixth new player

Following the departure of Messi and Sergio Ramos, coupled with the uncertainties regarding the future of Kylian Mbappé at the club, PSG has been very active on the transfer market.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 19:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
The 18-year-old Ndour signed a five-year deal with PSG. Born in Italy, Ndour trained at Brescia and Atalanta before he signed his first professional contract with Benfica.
| Photo Credit: PSG/Twitter
infoIcon

The 18-year-old Ndour signed a five-year deal with PSG. Born in Italy, Ndour trained at Brescia and Atalanta before he signed his first professional contract with Benfica. | Photo Credit: PSG/Twitter

The French champions signed highly-rated midfielder Cher Ndour on Wednesday, making the Italian teenager its sixth new player of the offseason.

Following the departure of Messi and Sergio Ramos, coupled with the uncertainties regarding the future of Kylian Mbappé at the club, PSG has been very active on the transfer market.

READ MORE: Barcelona seals Vitor Roque signing from Athletico Paranaense

After another season marked by yet another failure to win the Champions League, the club has fired coach Christophe Galtier and hired Luis Enrique as a replacement. It also added depth to an already star-studded team by signing Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-In and France defender Lucas Hernández.

The 18-year-old Ndour signed a five-year deal with PSG. Born in Italy, Ndour trained at Brescia and Atalanta before he signed his first professional contract with Benfica.

Sometimes compared to Paul Pogba for his versatility, the powerfully-built Ndour is currently playing at the Under-19 European Championship with Italy.

“I’m really moved,” Ndour said. “It’s a mix of emotions, but it’s happiness above all because Paris Saint-Germain is one of the best clubs in the world with so many winners, and for me, it’s an honor to be a part of this new family.”

