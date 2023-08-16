How can East Bengal qualify for the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals?

The Durand Cup 2023 is entering its final stages of group stage play and Kolkata-based clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal are both looking for a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Interestingly, both clubs last played in the Durand Cup knockouts in 2019, where East Bengal finished as a semifinalist and Mohun Bagan was the runner-up.

Four years later, both the clubs are drawn in the same group and East Bengal has beaten the Mariners after the very same time. The win denied a clear quarterfinal spot for Mohun Bagan while EBFC remains in the race to make it to the quarters.

East Bengal is the joint-most successful side in the tournament with 16 titles, having won its last Durand Cup title 19 years ago when it beat Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final.

East Bengal’s form in the Durand Cup 2023

East Bengal started its tournament with a 2-2 draw with Bangladesh Army Football Team, failing to defend its two-goal lead in the second half.

In its second game, former Odisha FC winger Nandhakumar Sekar proved to be the most important player on the pitch when he curled in a left-footer into the bottom-left corner against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The win did not just secure his team’s first win under new head coach Carles Cuadrat but it also guided the red-and-golf brigade to its first Kolkata derby win since January 27, 2019.

East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup match againat Mohun Began Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Before East Bengal’s final group-stage match against Punjab FC, here are the scenarios about how East Bengal can qualify for the final eight.

East Bengal’s points table:

Team Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3 2 0 1 6 6 Emami East Bengal 2 1 1 0 1 4 Bangladesh Army FT 3 0 2 1 -5 2 Punjab FC 2 0 1 1 -2 1

How can East Bengal qualify for the quarterfinals?

Scenario 1: If East Bengal beats Punjab FC – East Bengal will earn a direct spot into the quarterfinals.

Scenario 2: If East Bengal draws/loses against Punjab FC – East Bengal can still make it to the quarters as one of the two best second-placed sides. The 2023 edition of the tournament will have the six group-toppers and two-best ranked sides as the last eight teams.