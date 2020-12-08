Barcelona vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League - Ronaldo, Messi gear up for 36th career meeting

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Juventus.

Here's a heads-up on the Messi-Ronaldo numbers: Messi vs Ronaldo: Barcelona faces Juventus; records, stats, when and where to watch

MATCH PREVIEW:

The excitement levels of football fans across the globe would have hit the crescendo on October 29, 2020, if not for the vicious virus itself. With Cristiano Ronaldo falling prey to COVID-19, a highly-anticipated rekindling of the famed rivalry with Lionel Messi was put to the bay. In the Portuguese’s absence, Messi and Barcelona made merry at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in a 2-0 win for the visitor with the Argentine scoring a 90th-minute penalty.

Come Tuesday night, the footballing Gods, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo descend upon either side of the pitch once again after a sabbatical of 937 days. The dynamic duo will go up against each other for the 36th time in their career when Barcelona hosts Juventus at the Camp Nou on Tuesday in the Champions League.

As much as the world’s top-two superstars are set to write headlines tonight, it is a game of equal measure for Juventus and Barcelona as they attempt to finish on top of Group G and be seeded for the Champions League Last-16 draw set to take place on December 14.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus?

The Champions League encounter between Barcelona and Juventus can be watched live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

When to watch Barcelona vs Juventus?

The Champions League encounter between Barcelona and Juventus will kick off at 1.30 am IST on December 9, 2020.