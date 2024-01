Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored second-half goals to give Barcelona an 2-0 win over Osasuna in a dour Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Barca set up a dream showpiece clash on Sunday with Real Madrid, which had beaten city rival Atletico Madrid in a breathtaking 5-3 derby earlier in the week. It will be a re-match from last year’s final, which Barca won 3-1.

Barcelona dominated possession in a dismal first half but were bereft of ideas and barely threatened its opponents.

Lewandowski could have done better in a couple of half-chances that were denied by a confident Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, but it was not until the 59th minute that Barca came to life and managed to break the deadlock.

Ilkay Gundogan picked out Lewandowski with a through-ball and the striker scored from close-range.

ALSO READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar aims to defend crown on the land of Lionel Messi’s coronation

However, Osasuna players were left fuming and complained to the referee that Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen had fouled Jose Arnaiz before starting the counter-attack, but a VAR check confirmed the goal.

“We felt we were wronged, because the refereeing criteria was very different during the whole match. The foul was clear,” Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate told Movistar Plus.

“Watching live it looked like a foul, to be honest, but the replay shows that there was nothing...” Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said.

“Sometimes the referee works to our advantage, sometimes he works against us... However, I don’t think he was decisive in today’s outcome.”

After Lewandowski’s goal, Xavi brought Joao Felix off the bench and the Portuguese forward added impetus Barca seemed to lack up-front, forcing goalkeeper Herrera to make a couple of fine saves to keep Osasuna alive.

Joao Felix created a quick counter and provided the assist to Yamal who blasted low in to the net to secure the win and set-up an El Clasico in the final.

“You don’t play finals, you win them. We want to compete against an opponent who I saw very well in the other semi-final,” Xavi said.

“However, there are no favourites, it’s an El Clasico. Hopefully the final will go our way like last year. We are the reigning champions and at least we will enjoy it.”