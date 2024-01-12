MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna

Barca set up a dream showpiece clash on Sunday with Real Madrid, which had beaten city rival Atletico Madrid in a breathtaking 5-3 derby earlier in the week.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 07:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored second-half goals to give Barcelona an 2-0 win over Osasuna in a dour Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Barca set up a dream showpiece clash on Sunday with Real Madrid, which had beaten city rival Atletico Madrid in a breathtaking 5-3 derby earlier in the week. It will be a re-match from last year’s final, which Barca won 3-1.

Barcelona dominated possession in a dismal first half but were bereft of ideas and barely threatened its opponents.

Lewandowski could have done better in a couple of half-chances that were denied by a confident Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, but it was not until the 59th minute that Barca came to life and managed to break the deadlock.

Ilkay Gundogan picked out Lewandowski with a through-ball and the striker scored from close-range.

ALSO READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar aims to defend crown on the land of Lionel Messi’s coronation

However, Osasuna players were left fuming and complained to the referee that Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen had fouled Jose Arnaiz before starting the counter-attack, but a VAR check confirmed the goal.

“We felt we were wronged, because the refereeing criteria was very different during the whole match. The foul was clear,” Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate told Movistar Plus.

“Watching live it looked like a foul, to be honest, but the replay shows that there was nothing...” Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said.

“Sometimes the referee works to our advantage, sometimes he works against us... However, I don’t think he was decisive in today’s outcome.”

After Lewandowski’s goal, Xavi brought Joao Felix off the bench and the Portuguese forward added impetus Barca seemed to lack up-front, forcing goalkeeper Herrera to make a couple of fine saves to keep Osasuna alive.

Joao Felix created a quick counter and provided the assist to Yamal who blasted low in to the net to secure the win and set-up an El Clasico in the final.

“You don’t play finals, you win them. We want to compete against an opponent who I saw very well in the other semi-final,” Xavi said.

“However, there are no favourites, it’s an El Clasico. Hopefully the final will go our way like last year. We are the reigning champions and at least we will enjoy it.”

Related Topics

Robert Lewandowski /

Barcelona /

Real Madrid /

Osasuna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna
    Reuters
  2. Aim was to stick to my strength and wait for the batters to go after me, says Axar after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar aims to defend crown on the land of Lionel Messi’s coronation
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. F1: Guenther Steiner firing ‘came down to performance’, says Gene Haas
    Reuters
  5. SL vs ZIM: Hasaranga takes 7-19 as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to win ODI series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar aims to defend crown on the land of Lionel Messi’s coronation
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Rennes say Matic missed training without permission
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Stuttering Roma travels to AC Milan without Mourinho and possibly Dybala
    AP
  5. WSL 2023-24: Arsenal sign American defender Emily Fox
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna
    Reuters
  2. Aim was to stick to my strength and wait for the batters to go after me, says Axar after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar aims to defend crown on the land of Lionel Messi’s coronation
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. F1: Guenther Steiner firing ‘came down to performance’, says Gene Haas
    Reuters
  5. SL vs ZIM: Hasaranga takes 7-19 as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to win ODI series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment