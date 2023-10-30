MagazineBuy Print

NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch

The 34-year-old former Netherlands international, who regained consciousness and was carried off the field, later said on NEC’s social media that he was feeling good.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 09:28 IST , Alkmaar  - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
NEC Nijmegen’s Bas Dost is taken off on a stretcher after he collapsed during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen.
NEC Nijmegen's Bas Dost is taken off on a stretcher after he collapsed during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

NEC Nijmegen’s Bas Dost is taken off on a stretcher after he collapsed during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen. | Photo Credit: AFP

NEC Nijmegen forward Bas Dost was recovering in hospital on Sunday after collapsing on the pitch during their Eredivisie match at AZ Alkmaar with the game later abandoned.

The 34-year-old former Netherlands international, who regained consciousness and was carried off the field, later said on NEC’s social media that he was feeling good.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2023-24: Morata scores again as Atletico tops Alaves 2-1; Sociedad, Athletic held to draw

“The AZ-NEC match was stopped in the 90th minute on Sunday evening with the score 1-2. Bas Dost collapsed on the field and was immediately helped by all the emergency services present,” NEC said in a statement on their website.

Players stand around NEC Nijmegen’s Bas Dost after he collapsed during the Dutch Eredivisie match.
Players stand around NEC Nijmegen's Bas Dost after he collapsed during the Dutch Eredivisie match. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Players stand around NEC Nijmegen’s Bas Dost after he collapsed during the Dutch Eredivisie match. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Dost was carried from the field by the emergency services and taken to hospital.”

Players from both teams stood around Dost, who scored the opening goal and provided the assist for NEC’s second, while he was being treated.

“I’m doing well. The help I received on the field was fantastic,” Dost said on  X, formerly known as  Twitter, “I’m in the hospital now and I feel good. Thanks for all the support!”

AZ posted a message saying: “Bas Dost is fortunately conscious. Wishing you a lot of recovery and strength, Bas.”

