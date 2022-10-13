Football

Alonso’s Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

Xabi Alonso’s debut as a Champions League coach didn’t go as planned.

13 October, 2022
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the Porto match. | Photo Credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN

Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team’s bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.

A Champions League winner as a player with Liverpool and Real Madrid, Alonso took over as Leverkusen coach last week.

Costa found Galeno with a long kick into the Leverkusen half in the sixth minute, and the forward cut inside from the left flank and scored as two Leverkusen defenders collided while trying to stop him.

Galeno won two second-half penalties to help Porto extend its lead, first for a collision with Adli and then for a clumsy challenge by Odilon Kossounou. Both times, Iran forward Taremi stepped up to beat Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky from the penalty spot.

In the other game in Group B, Club Brugge drew 0-0 at Atlético Madrid on Wednesday to secure qualification for the last 16.

