Football

Leverkusen crushes Schalke 4-0 in winning debut for coach Xabi Alonso

Reuters
LEVERKUSEN, Germany 08 October, 2022 21:17 IST
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates their first goal scored by Moussa Diaby.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates their first goal scored by Moussa Diaby. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby scored once and set up two more goals for Jeremie Frimpong in a 4-0 demolition of visiting Schalke 04 on Saturday that gave new coach Xabi Alonso a winning start in the Bundesliga.

The pair combined again eight minutes after the restart with Diaby again the provider and Dutch midfielder Frimpong slotting in from close range for his fourth goal of the season.

Paulinho completed the rout with a well-timed run in the 90th to give Alonso, the former Spain international who replaced Gerardo Seoane on the bench earlier this week, a dream start.

Their second league win of the campaign lifted Leverkusen, which hosts Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, off the bottom spots and into 14th on eight points. Promoted Schalke dropped to 16th on six.

