Bayern allowed to admit fans to stadium again

Bavaria's government agreed on Tuesday to lift a ban on spectators attending major events, allowing Bayern Munich and other professional soccer clubs in the southern German state to let spectators into their stadiums again.

From Thursday, 25% of seats may be filled again - up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators, the state chancellery said. The prerequisite is that fans be vaccinated and have a negative test result.

Other states have already allowed up to 15,000 spectators.

Bavaria had banned fans from stadiums in early December due to a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.