Bayern Munich concedes late equaliser in 2-2 draw with Freiburg

The result left champion Bayern, which has 54 points from 24 league matches, seven behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, who have 61 and can pull further away with a win over Cologne on Sunday.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 07:55 IST , FREIBURG

Reuters
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich looks dejected after Bayern Munich draw with SC Freiburg.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich looks dejected after Bayern Munich draw with SC Freiburg. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich looks dejected after Bayern Munich draw with SC Freiburg. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Freiburg’s Lucas Hoeler scored an 87th-minute equaliser on Friday to snatch a 2-2 against visitors Bayern Munich, whose Bundesliga title hopes suffered a further blow.

The result left champion Bayern, which has 54 points from 24 league matches, seven behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, who have 61 and can pull further away with a win over Cologne on Sunday.

Bayern, preparing to host Italy’s Lazio in its Champions League last 16 second leg next week, suffered a nightmare start to their record 2,000th Bundesliga game with the hosts finding spaces to attack.

The Bavarians had keeper Manuel Neuer to thank for keeping them in the game with a string of outstanding saves early in the first half.

ALSO READ | Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola

“We played completely without structure (in the first half),” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. “We were not disciplined. We were not in our positions, we lost possession going forward and allowed them to counterattack.

“It was very clear that we wanted to play here with a different level of determination but we only started doing that after conceding a goal. But one good half is not good enough to win here.

“It wasn’t a matter of will, we played recklessly for the first half hour.”

Freiburg took its chances against a crisis-hit Bayern, which will part ways with Tuchel at the end of the season, and was rewarded with a 12th minute lead.

Neuer first spectacularly palmed a Roland Sallai header away, then saw the Hungarian’s rebound bicycle kick bounce off the post before Christian Guenter rifled in.

The hosts had half a dozen chances to score again in a strong half hour before Bayern hit against the run of play with an unstoppable long-range shot from Mathys Tel in the 35th.

The visitors looked sharper after the break and came close with Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane before the former launched a solo run down the left, cut into the box and curled a low shot past the Freiburg keeper to compete their comeback.

Freiburg, however, struck in the 87th with Hoeler bagging the late equaliser after a fine turn and shot in the box. Bayern has now managed just one win from their last four league games.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
