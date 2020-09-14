Football Football Bayern Munich offers free virus tests to fans Bayern Munich has offered free coronavirus tests to fans with tickets for next week’s Super Cup clash with Sevilla in Hungary. AP Munich 14 September, 2020 22:06 IST Champions League winner Bayern Munich will play Europa League winner Sevilla in the Super Cup on September 24. - AP AP Munich 14 September, 2020 22:06 IST Bayern Munich has offered free coronavirus tests to fans with tickets for next week’s Super Cup in Hungary.The Hungarian authorities require fans arriving for the traditional European season opener to have a certified negative result from a recent test for the virus before they are allowed into the country.RELATED| Champions League: Single-leg knockout matches the new normal? The club says 3,000 Bayern fans with tickets for the game can be tested on September 21 and 22 at a parking lot next to the stadium.Bayern won the Champions League and will play Europa League winner Sevilla in the Super Cup on September 24.UEFA is using the game as a test event for allowing fans back into stadiums for its club and national team competitions. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos