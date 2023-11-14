MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich signs 17-year-old Australian Nestory Irankunda on long-term contract

Bayern Munich has signed 17-year-old Australian talent Nestory Irankunda on a long-term contract, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 16:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nestory Irankunda in action.
Nestory Irankunda in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nestory Irankunda in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich has signed 17-year-old Australian talent Nestory Irankunda on a long-term contract, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

The Adelaide United winger will join the Bavarians on 1 July 2024 on a long-term contract.

Jochen Sauer, director of youth development: “We’ve had Nestory on our radar for some time and we’re pleased we’ve reached an agreement with him and Adelaide United on a move to Munich for next summer.”

Born in 2006, Irankunda became the second-youngest player to score in A-League’s history in 2022. 

READ | Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stretch winning run by beating Union 4-0 to reclaim top spot

“I’m happy to have this all finalised and to be heading to one of the best clubs in the world — it’s a real dream come true,” said Irankunda.

“The coaches have looked after me and taught me so much, my teammates have always had my back and the members and fans have been so good to me, so I hope to be able to help repay that before I move.”

Irankunda was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and moved to Australia as a three-month-old after his family fled the Burundian civil war. 

He has scored nine goals in the A-League in 38 appearances and has clocked 37.02 km/h in a sprint on his starting debut for Adelaide United on October 20, 2023. 

The teenager has already played for the Australian U-17 team for which he scored 11 goals in seven matches. Irankunda was called up to the Socceroos squad but is yet to make his senior international debut. 

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Jochen Sauer /

Australia/Socceroos

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich signs 17-year-old Australian Nestory Irankunda on long-term contract
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: Williamson believes in striking balance between ODI and T20 formats
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson happy with ‘underdog’ tag ahead of India semfinal
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Australia announces women’s squad for India tour 
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Bavuma trains full tilt despite discomfort ahead of SA vs AUS semifinal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bayern Munich signs 17-year-old Australian Nestory Irankunda on long-term contract
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup Qualifiers: South Korea will not take Singapore, China lightly, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  3. Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
    AFP
  4. Australia aims to follow USA in ‘building’ FIFA’s Club World Cup
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview: Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure qualification
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich signs 17-year-old Australian Nestory Irankunda on long-term contract
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: Williamson believes in striking balance between ODI and T20 formats
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson happy with ‘underdog’ tag ahead of India semfinal
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Australia announces women’s squad for India tour 
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Bavuma trains full tilt despite discomfort ahead of SA vs AUS semifinal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment