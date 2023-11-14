Bayern Munich signs 17-year-old Australian Nestory Irankunda on long-term contract

Bayern Munich has signed 17-year-old Australian talent Nestory Irankunda on a long-term contract, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

The Adelaide United winger will join the Bavarians on 1 July 2024 on a long-term contract.

Jochen Sauer, director of youth development: “We’ve had Nestory on our radar for some time and we’re pleased we’ve reached an agreement with him and Adelaide United on a move to Munich for next summer.”

Born in 2006, Irankunda became the second-youngest player to score in A-League’s history in 2022.

“I’m happy to have this all finalised and to be heading to one of the best clubs in the world — it’s a real dream come true,” said Irankunda.

“The coaches have looked after me and taught me so much, my teammates have always had my back and the members and fans have been so good to me, so I hope to be able to help repay that before I move.”

Irankunda was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and moved to Australia as a three-month-old after his family fled the Burundian civil war.

Nestory Irankunda could become the youngest @Socceroos player EVER this week.



This is why. pic.twitter.com/ZKovK72kAk — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) March 22, 2023

He has scored nine goals in the A-League in 38 appearances and has clocked 37.02 km/h in a sprint on his starting debut for Adelaide United on October 20, 2023.

The teenager has already played for the Australian U-17 team for which he scored 11 goals in seven matches. Irankunda was called up to the Socceroos squad but is yet to make his senior international debut.