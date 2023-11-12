MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stretch winning run by beating Union 4-0 to reclaim top spot

In-form Alejandro Grimaldo rifled in from outside the box in the 23rd minute to put the host in front before Leverkusen walloped Berlin 4-0 on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 22:26 IST , LEVERKUSEN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Union Berlin.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Union Berlin. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Union Berlin. | Photo Credit: AFP

Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen thundered past embattled Union Berlin 4-0 on Sunday to extend its winning run to 12 matches across all competitions and move back to the top of the Bundesliga with a two-point advantage over Bayern Munich.

In-form Alejandro Grimaldo rifled in from outside the box in the 23rd minute to put the host in front, with Leverkusen missing several more chances in a strong first half.

Odilon Kossounou headed in another goal in the 57th minute before Jonathan Tah volleyed in at the far post in the 73rd to put the game to bed.

The host was not yet done and substitutes Amine Adli and Nathan Tella combined on a quick break with the latter drilling in from a tight angle in the 83rd.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Aston Villa eases to 3-1 home win over Fulham; West Ham beats Forest 3-2

Xabi Alonso’s team, which has scored at least twice in each of its league matches so far this season, has now won its last seven Bundesliga games.

Leverkusen is leading the title race on 31 points, with Bayern Munich in second place on 29. VfB Stuttgart is third on 24.

Union’s ninth straight league loss saw it drop to 18th place, level on six points with Cologne.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers after league stage; Zampa on top, Bumrah fifth
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stakusic puts Canada on brink of Billie Jean King Cup glory
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stretch winning run by beating Union 4-0 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE 0-1 MCI, Premier League: Haaland scores goal from the penalty spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NED: Netherlands skipper Edwards focussing on positives from World Cup campaign
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stretch winning run by beating Union 4-0 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Aston Villa eases to 3-1 home win over Fulham; West Ham beats Forest 3-2
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Football: Chelsea stays top of WSL; Man United trashes West Ham
    Reuters
  4. Salah sets record for Liverpool in Premier League match against Brentford
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Napoli drops points in 1-0 home upset to Empoli after VAR rules out opening goal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers after league stage; Zampa on top, Bumrah fifth
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stakusic puts Canada on brink of Billie Jean King Cup glory
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stretch winning run by beating Union 4-0 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE 0-1 MCI, Premier League: Haaland scores goal from the penalty spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NED: Netherlands skipper Edwards focussing on positives from World Cup campaign
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment