Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stretch winning run by beating Union 4-0 to reclaim top spot

Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen thundered past embattled Union Berlin 4-0 on Sunday to extend its winning run to 12 matches across all competitions and move back to the top of the Bundesliga with a two-point advantage over Bayern Munich.

In-form Alejandro Grimaldo rifled in from outside the box in the 23rd minute to put the host in front, with Leverkusen missing several more chances in a strong first half.

Odilon Kossounou headed in another goal in the 57th minute before Jonathan Tah volleyed in at the far post in the 73rd to put the game to bed.

The host was not yet done and substitutes Amine Adli and Nathan Tella combined on a quick break with the latter drilling in from a tight angle in the 83rd.

Xabi Alonso’s team, which has scored at least twice in each of its league matches so far this season, has now won its last seven Bundesliga games.

Leverkusen is leading the title race on 31 points, with Bayern Munich in second place on 29. VfB Stuttgart is third on 24.

Union’s ninth straight league loss saw it drop to 18th place, level on six points with Cologne.