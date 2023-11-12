Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in each of its first six home league games, as he put the Reds ahead against Brentford at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

The Egyptian forward also became the fourth player to score in each of his club’s opening six home games of a Premier League season. Following are the players who have done so with other clubs:

Alan Shearer (1995-96 for Blackburn Rovers)

Les Ferdinand (1995-96 for Newcastle United)

Thierry Henry (2004-05 for Arsenal).

Salah has continued his goalscoring form this season, with 12 goals and four assists in all competitions. In the Premier League, he has nine goals and four assists.

Liverpool eventually beat Brentford 3-0, with Salah scoring a goal in each half. With the brace, he also became the second player to enter double digits for goals in the Premier League this season. Only Erling Haaland of Manchester City had scored more, with 11 goals.

With the win, Liverpool climbed to second in the league table, level on points with City, which has a game at hand.