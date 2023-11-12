Premier League: Aston Villa eases to 3-1 home win over Fulham; West Ham beats Forest 3-2

An own goal by Antonee Robinson and strikes from John McGinn and Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa cruise to a 3-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday, matching the club’s 40-year-old record of 13 home league wins in a row.

Villa took the lead in the 27th minute when Youri Tielemans snapped up a ball down the left wing and fired it across the goal, where Fulham defender Robinson turned it into his own net.

Villa captain McGinn netted the second goal three minutes before the break with a low drive before Watkins added a third with a close-range finish in the 64th minute.

Striker Raul Jimenez netted his first league goal since March 2022 to reduce the deficit for Fulham, but it came no closer as Villa held on to remain in fifth place in the table on 25 points, while the Cottagers are 16th on 12 points.

Also read | US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final

Soucek header seals win for West Ham against Forest

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek powered home a late header to seal a topsy-turvy 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest and end its winless streak in the Premier League.

Soucek got on the end of James Ward-Prowse’s corner to seal the points for the Hammers who had gone four games without a victory in the league after a bright start to the campaign.

Forest only had themselves to blame with some slipshod defending, beginning in the third minute when a wayward pass by Nicolas Dominguez allowed Lucas Paqueta to fire home.

The visitors equalised just before the break when Taiwo Awoniyi tapped in a rebound and Forest went ahead when Anthony Elanga finished off a superb move in the 63rd minute.

But straight from the restart Jarrod Bowen was unopposed as he headed West Ham level from another Ward-Prowse delivery and West Ham finished strongly with Soucek securing the points.