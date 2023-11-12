Premier League: Salah powers Liverpool to 3-0 win over Brentford; Brighton held by Sheffield

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool maintained its 100% winning record at Anfield this season with a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday, its sixth successive Premier League win at home.

Salah - who now has 200 goals in English football with Liverpool and Chelsea - became the first player in history to score in each of Liverpool’s first six home league games of a season as Juergen Klopp’s side climbed over Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal into second in the table on 27 points after 12 games.

Brentford, which saw its three-match winning run end, is 10th on 16 points.

Darwin Nunez had two first-half efforts disallowed for offside as the sense of an impending goal grew. Talisman Salah finally broke the deadlock in the 39th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold drilled a pass to Nunez who slipped it to Salah behind Brentford’s defence for a left-footed finish into the far corner.

The 31-year-old Salah headed in his second at the back post in the 62nd minute after Kostas Tsimikas slid to keep the ball in play on the byline. Diogo Jota scored in the 74th when he cut inside and bent the ball inside the far corner past keeper Mark Flekken.

Sheffield United earns 1-1 draw after Brighton reduced to 10 men

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba in action with Sheffield United’s Anis Ben Slimane. | Photo Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Brighton & Hove Albion was held to a 1-1 home draw by Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday after going down to 10 men in the second half when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud received a red card.

Simon Adingra got Brighton off to a flying start in the sixth minute when the winger cut in from the left flank and dribbled past five defenders while playing a one-two pass with Facundo Buonanotte before he slipped the ball past the keeper.

But the Seagulls suffered a setback when Dahoud was sent off for stamping Ben Osborn’s leg and United took full advantage, equalising five minutes later when Jayden Bogle drilled a cross into the box and Adam Webster turned it into his own net.

Both teams had phases of play where they put pressure on their opponents but they eventually had to settle for a point. Brighton remain in eighth place with 19 points while the Blades are still in the relegation zone, in 19th place on five points.