MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final

US women’s football icon Megan Rapinoe limped out of the final game of her storied career on Saturday, suffering a suspected torn Achilles tendon less than three minutes into the NWSL Final.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 10:28 IST , San Diego - 3 MINS READ

AFP
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe comes off the field between team officials after an injury during the first half of the NWSL Championship soccer game against NJ/NY Gotham.
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe comes off the field between team officials after an injury during the first half of the NWSL Championship soccer game against NJ/NY Gotham. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe comes off the field between team officials after an injury during the first half of the NWSL Championship soccer game against NJ/NY Gotham. | Photo Credit: AP

US women’s football icon Megan Rapinoe limped out of the final game of her storied career on Saturday, suffering a suspected torn Achilles tendon less than three minutes into the National Women’s Soccer League Final which her OL Reign team lost to NJ/NY Gotham FC.

No other players were near Rapinoe when she went down on the pitch, a stunned crowd at Snapdragon Stadium holding their breath as medical staff attended her.

After several minutes, the dejected OL Reign star limped off the field, fans giving her a massive ovation as she was replaced by Bethany Balcer.

The 38-year-old American had vowed the match was “really the last one,” in a career that included World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Despite her many achievements, Saturday’s defeat means Rapinoe retires from the game without an NWSL championship title.

“It was a tough one. Definitely not how I envisioned this last one going,” a tearful Rapinoe told CBS Sports after the game. “I am pretty sure I tore my Achilles.

“Just thank you to everyone who’s been on the journey for all this time. It’s been amazing, maybe besides this, I couldn’t have written it any different,” she added.

Celebrated for her off-field activism as well as her success on the pitch, Rapinoe announced earlier this year it would be her final season.

READ | Man United manager Ten Hag remains defiant after suspension

The 2019 FIFA Women’s Player of the Year ended her epic national team career with 63 goals, earning 203 caps over more than 17 years and played her final international game in September.

Rapinoe’s club career did include one title, winning the French league with Lyon in 2013 and with Reign she also won three NWSL Shields, awarded to the team with the best regular season record.

So thankful

“I am just super proud of my whole career and really thankful for all that it’s given me and for how long I’ve been able to play,” she said.

“So even though it was a tough night, it was still amazing and so thankful to be here and again, so proud of our group.”

Gotham had taken the lead in the 24th minute with Lynn Williams slotting home after a superb run down the right and low ball from Midge Purce.

But Seattle-based Reign levelled within five minutes when Balcer sent US international Rose Lavelle through on goal and the midfielder converted with a composed finish.

Gotham then struck the woodwork twice, Purse striking the post and from the resulting scramble Delanie Sheehan hitting the bar.

Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Huitema then had a goal disallowed for offside, after being put in by a clever pass from Lavelle.

But on the stroke of half-time Gotham restored their lead when Spanish international Esther Gonzalez rose to powerfully head in a Purse corner.

There was late drama when Gotham keeper Mandy Haught was sent off for handling the ball outside the box and with all substitutes used, midfielder Nealy Martin had to go in goal for the final stages of stoppage time.

But from the resulting free-kick Lavelle was unable to test Martin, striking the wall as Gotham held on for the victory - a remarkable feat for a team which finished bottom of NWSL last season.

It was the franchise’s second title, following their Women’s Professional Soccer league win when the team was known as Sky Blue FC.

Related stories

Related Topics

Megan Rapinoe /

NWSL /

OL Reign

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final
    AFP
  2. New Zealand test star Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering
    AP
  3. Man United manager Ten Hag remains defiant after suspension
    Reuters
  4. Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies at 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Solanke brace lifts Bournemouth out of relegation zone with win over Newcastle
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final
    AFP
  2. Juventus moves top of Serie A with 2-1 win over Cagliari
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe scores three as PSG beats Reims to move top of Ligue 1
    AP
  4. Ronaldo finds the net as Al Nassr cruises to 3-1 win against Al Wehda in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies at 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final
    AFP
  2. New Zealand test star Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering
    AP
  3. Man United manager Ten Hag remains defiant after suspension
    Reuters
  4. Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies at 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Solanke brace lifts Bournemouth out of relegation zone with win over Newcastle
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment