MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea; declines to comment on US women’s national team job

A week ago, Chelsea announced that Hayes would leave at the end of the season to “pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.”

Published : Nov 11, 2023 20:10 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE -The 47-year-old Hayes took over Chelsea in 2012 and has led the club to six WSL titles. 
FILE -The 47-year-old Hayes took over Chelsea in 2012 and has led the club to six WSL titles.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE -The 47-year-old Hayes took over Chelsea in 2012 and has led the club to six WSL titles.  | Photo Credit: AP

Emma Hayes says she’s focused on Chelsea and her young son — not the United States women’s national team.

Hayes plans to leave the Women’s Super League club after this season and said the reason is to spend more time with her 5-year-old son.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done in the women’s game for people with children,” Hayes said ahead of Sunday’s game at Everton. “This is actually not a selfish decision, this is a selfless decision. This is about putting first some other things in my life, and I’m ready for that.”

U.S. Soccer is closing in on naming Hayes as the new coach, a source familiar with the negotiations has told  The Associated Press.

ALSO READ: NWSL to launch expansion process for 16th team

A week ago, Chelsea announced that Hayes would leave at the end of the season to “pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.”

Hayes was asked about the U.S. job at a press conference Friday.

“You know what my answer is going to be. I’m not going to comment on that,” she said. “I’m contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season, and that’s where my commitment lies right now.”

Hayes said she’s been driving “four hours every day — six days a week for 12 years” and looks forward to more time with family.

“My little boy has been extraordinary to allow me to do this, but it’s challenging for him,” she said. “I’ve lived far away for a long, long time, and I don’t get home until quite late six days a week. I just need to take stock and take check. For that reason, this is why I’m in the position I am.”

ALSO READ: Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi

The 47-year-old Hayes took over Chelsea in 2012 and has led the club to six WSL titles. Chelsea reached the Women’s Champions League final in 2021, losing to Barcelona 4-0.

The WSL season runs until May. The U.S. hopes to hire a new U.S. coach well ahead of the Paris Olympics next summer.

Former U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned following the Women’s World Cup this past summer. The United States, which had won two straight World Cups, lost to Sweden in the Round of 16, the earliest-ever exit for the Americans in the tournament.

Related stories

Related Topics

Emma Hayes /

Chelsea /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Captain Bavuma a doubt for semifinal against Australia with sore hamstring
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea; declines to comment on US women’s national team job
    AP
  3. Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
    AFP
  4. Mitch Marsh keeps emotions in check with special World Cup hundred before semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 100/3 (22); Rizwan, Saud at crease in 338-run chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea; declines to comment on US women’s national team job
    AP
  2. Who is Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda, linked with Bayern Munich?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United’s Evans out for ‘next few weeks’ with injury
    Reuters
  5. NWSL to launch expansion process for 16th team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Captain Bavuma a doubt for semifinal against Australia with sore hamstring
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea; declines to comment on US women’s national team job
    AP
  3. Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
    AFP
  4. Mitch Marsh keeps emotions in check with special World Cup hundred before semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 100/3 (22); Rizwan, Saud at crease in 338-run chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment