MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi

The Spanish champion has played poorly in recent weeks and fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday in Hamburg.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 19:42 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FC Barcelona coach Xavi reacts during its Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.
FC Barcelona coach Xavi reacts during its Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona coach Xavi reacts during its Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez insisted Saturday his club was in a dip but not falling into crisis and said president Joan Laporta had full confidence in his project.

The Spanish champion has played poorly in recent weeks and fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday in Hamburg.

Despite the loss, Barcelona is still joint group leaders and expected to qualify for the knockout phases and is third in La Liga.

The Catalans lost at home to Real Madrid in the Clasico on October 28 and scraped a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad last weekend, despite a drab performance.

ALSO READ: Manchester United’s Evans out for ‘next few weeks’ with injury

“I don’t think this is (my worst moment) at all, my worst moment as a coach came last year,” Xavi told a news conference, referring to his team’s Champions League group stage elimination.

“I have lived through terrible crises here. This doesn’t go that far, it’s a dip ... we haven’t played well, and we have to recover our game.

“Getting that back is key -- as a coach, I feel good, this is nothing to do with the situation we had last year.”

Spanish media singled out Xavi for criticism after the Shakhtar loss, but the coach said Laporta was ‘calm’.

“After each game, we speak with the president,” explained Xavi.

“We are very united, he’s a very positive person, more than me even, and he is very calm. “He has maximum confidence in us, as staff and as a group.”

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi headlines Argentina squad, Pablo Maffeo gets maiden call-up

Barcelona hosts Alaves on Sunday, seeking to rebuild confidence after a tricky few weeks.

Xavi said the team needs to adhere to their traditional strategy of positional play to find their way out of their slump.

“We’ve played badly for two games, and we have to recover, to be more faithful to our identity,” he continued.

“(It’s happened) because we’re not well positioned on the pitch, we are sure what we can, or must, improve, and I hope from tomorrow everyone sees that.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Xavi Hernandez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea; declines to comment on US women’s national team job
    AP
  2. Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
    AFP
  3. Mitch Marsh keeps emotions in check with special World Cup hundred before semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 100/3 (22); Rizwan, Saud at crease in 338-run chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Captain Bavuma a doubt for semifinal against Australia with sore hamstring
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
    AFP
  2. Girona’s La Liga surge quashing upper echelon of Spanish football
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. Atletico Madrid extends contract of coach Diego Simeone to 2027
    AP
  4. Real Madrid extends Valverde’s contract until 2029
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid held to goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea; declines to comment on US women’s national team job
    AP
  2. Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
    AFP
  3. Mitch Marsh keeps emotions in check with special World Cup hundred before semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 100/3 (22); Rizwan, Saud at crease in 338-run chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Captain Bavuma a doubt for semifinal against Australia with sore hamstring
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment