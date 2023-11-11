Who is Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda, linked with Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich is all set to sign 17-year-old Australian sensation Nestory Irankunda from A-League side Adelaide United in a deal that would make him the most expensive export from the league, according to various media reports.

The winger is blessed with electrifying pace, brilliant close control, and a devilish right foot. Born in 2006, Irankunda became the second-youngest player to score in A-League’s history in 2022.

Irankunda was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and moved to Australia as a three-month-old after his family fled the Burundian civil war.

He has scored nine goals in the A-League in 38 appearances and has clocked 37.02 km/h in a sprint on his starting debut for Adelaide United on October 20, 2023.

The teenager has already played for the Australian U-17 team for which he scored 11 goals in seven matches. Irankunda was called up to the Socceroos squad but is yet to make his senior international debut.

Nestory Irankunda could become the youngest @Socceroos player EVER this week.



This is why. pic.twitter.com/ZKovK72kAk — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) March 22, 2023

Earlier, he was on the radar of a host of European giants including Liverpool, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan, as per reports.

Even if his transfer to the Bavarian giants is done, the winger won’t be allowed to move to the German capital with FIFA’s regulations preventing him from moving to Europe until he turns 18 years old in February 2024.