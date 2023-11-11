MagazineBuy Print

Who is Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda, linked with Bayern Munich?

The 17-year-old winger from Adelaide United became the second-youngest player to score in A-League’s history in 2022 and has scored nine goals in 38 appearances. 

Published : Nov 11, 2023 19:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nestory Irankunda in action for Adelaide United.
Nestory Irankunda in action for Adelaide United. | Photo Credit: Twitter @AdelaideUnited
infoIcon

Nestory Irankunda in action for Adelaide United. | Photo Credit: Twitter @AdelaideUnited

Bayern Munich is all set to sign 17-year-old Australian sensation Nestory Irankunda from A-League side Adelaide United in a deal that would make him the most expensive export from the league, according to various media reports.

The winger is blessed with electrifying pace, brilliant close control, and a devilish right foot. Born in 2006, Irankunda became the second-youngest player to score in A-League’s history in 2022. 

Irankunda was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and moved to Australia as a three-month-old after his family fled the Burundian civil war. 

He has scored nine goals in the A-League in 38 appearances and has clocked 37.02 km/h in a sprint on his starting debut for Adelaide United on October 20, 2023. 

READ MORE: Spring has arrived for Harry Kane and he looks to be relishing it well with Bayern Munich

The teenager has already played for the Australian U-17 team for which he scored 11 goals in seven matches. Irankunda was called up to the Socceroos squad but is yet to make his senior international debut. 

Earlier, he was on the radar of a host of European giants including Liverpool, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan, as per reports.

Even if his transfer to the Bavarian giants is done, the winger won’t be allowed to move to the German capital with FIFA’s regulations preventing him from moving to Europe until he turns 18 years old in February 2024.

