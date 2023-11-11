MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid to miss Bellingham against Valencia due to injury

Bellingham suffered a minor dislocation of his shoulder in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 20:29 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bellingham (R) has taken Spain by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is top scorer in La Liga with 10 goals.
Bellingham (R) has taken Spain by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is top scorer in La Liga with 10 goals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bellingham (R) has taken Spain by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is top scorer in La Liga with 10 goals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid will not have midfielder Jude Bellingham available against Valencia in La Liga because of a shoulder problem, the club said Saturday ahead of the game.

Bellingham suffered a minor dislocation of his shoulder in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano, and coach Carlo Ancelotti left him on the bench against Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“He has been diagnosed with anterior instability of the left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation,” said Madrid in a statement.

“Bellingham is out for today’s game against Valencia.”

ALSO READ: Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi

The England international, 20, has taken Spain by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is top scorer in La Liga with 10 goals.

Madrid, in second, is looking to extend its lead on rival Barcelona third when it faces Valencia later Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti selected Brahim Diaz in Bellingham’s spot against Braga, and the former Manchester City midfielder impressed, scoring in the 3-0 win.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Jude Bellingham /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid to miss Bellingham against Valencia due to injury
    AFP
  2. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 130/5 (28.1); Adil removes Shakeel on 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Marsh hits mammoth hundred, powers Australia to eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Captain Bavuma a doubt for semifinal against Australia with sore hamstring
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid to miss Bellingham against Valencia due to injury
    AFP
  2. Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
    AFP
  3. Girona’s La Liga surge quashing upper echelon of Spanish football
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Atletico Madrid extends contract of coach Diego Simeone to 2027
    AP
  5. Real Madrid extends Valverde’s contract until 2029
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid to miss Bellingham against Valencia due to injury
    AFP
  2. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 130/5 (28.1); Adil removes Shakeel on 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Marsh hits mammoth hundred, powers Australia to eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Captain Bavuma a doubt for semifinal against Australia with sore hamstring
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment