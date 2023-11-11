La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid to miss Bellingham against Valencia due to injury

Real Madrid will not have midfielder Jude Bellingham available against Valencia in La Liga because of a shoulder problem, the club said Saturday ahead of the game.
Bellingham suffered a minor dislocation of his shoulder in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano, and coach Carlo Ancelotti left him on the bench against Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday.
“He has been diagnosed with anterior instability of the left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation,” said Madrid in a statement.
“Bellingham is out for today’s game against Valencia.”
Barca is in a dip, not a crisis: coach Xavi
The England international, 20, has taken Spain by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is top scorer in La Liga with 10 goals.
Madrid, in second, is looking to extend its lead on rival Barcelona third when it faces Valencia later Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Ancelotti selected Brahim Diaz in Bellingham’s spot against Braga, and the former Manchester City midfielder impressed, scoring in the 3-0 win.
