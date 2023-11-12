Women’s Football: Chelsea stays top of WSL; Man United trashes West Ham

Goals from Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr and Agnes Beever-Jones gave Chelsea a 3-0 win away to Everton on Sunday that kept it top of the Women’s Super League (WSL) table as Manchester City slumped to a surprise defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Canada international Fleming made the most of a poor clearance to volley home Chelsea’s opener in the 14th minute, while Kerr and substitute Beever-Jones added two more goals in the second half as the reigning champion coasted to a comfortable win.

Title rival Manchester City had a tougher time of it against Brighton, dominating possession but still ending up on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline as substitute Lee Geum-Min scored with one of only two efforts on target for the Seagulls.

In London, Norway international Celin Bizet scored a brilliant solo goal to give Tottenham Hotspur the lead over Liverpool but her international team mate Sophie Roman Haug levelled in the 66th minute to grab a 1-1 draw for the visitors.

Manchester United registered five different goal-scorers in its 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United to go second in the table on 12 points after six games, four behind Chelsea and one ahead of Spurs and Liverpool.

Arsenal takes on Leicester City in Sunday’s late kickoff.