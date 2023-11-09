MagazineBuy Print

Israel women’s Nations League home games moved to Armenia and Hungary

Israel was to host Armenia and Estonia next month but due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the matches have been moved.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 20:01 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
Representative Image: Both games will be played with spectators in attendance.
Representative Image: Both games will be played with spectators in attendance. | Photo Credit: UEFA via Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Both games will be played with spectators in attendance. | Photo Credit: UEFA via Getty Images

Israel’s home games in the Women’s Nations League which were to be played in Tel Aviv in December have been moved to Armenia and Hungary, Europe’s football governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

Israel was to host Armenia and Estonia next month but due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the matches have been moved.

Israel will now play Armenia on Dec. 2 in Yerevan, Armenia, while the game against Estonia will be played three days later in Felcsut, Hungary.

UEFA added that both games will be played with spectators in attendance.

Last month, UEFA moved two of the men’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games against Switzerland and Romania to Hungary. 

Israel

