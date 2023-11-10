MagazineBuy Print

Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2023/24 set to begin on November 12 with six states hosting

Defending champion Tamil Nadu, last season’s finalist Haryana and final-round host West Bengal have gained direct entry into the final round.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 13:04 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stages of the 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2023-24 is set to begin on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stages of the 28th Senior Women's National Football Championship 2023-24 is set to begin on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stages of the 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2023-24 is set to begin on Sunday, November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA

The 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2023-24 is set to begin on Sunday, November 12, 2023 with six venues being finalised for the tournament.

The group stage will be contested by 30 teams, divided into six groups each. Defending champion Tamil Nadu, last season’s finalist Haryana and final-round host West Bengal have gained direct entry into the final round.

ALSO READ: AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final

Group A consisting of 21-time champion Manipur, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and host Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Mahamaya Sports Stadium in Ghaziabad from November 24 to December 3.

West Bengal will host Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in Group B at the DL Roy Memorial District Stadium in Krishnanagar between November 15 and 19.

Karnataka hosts Group C at he Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru from November 23 to December 2. Kerala, Tripura, Sikkim, Assam and Chandigarh are the other teams in the group.

The GNDU Sports Complex in Amritsar will host Group D between November 15 and 24, with Punjab, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir participating.

Newly-crowned 37th National Games champions Odisha will host Group E in Sundargarh at the Sundargarh Stadium and the Biju Patnaik Mini Stadium from November 12 to 21 along with Goa, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat..

Group F consists of Railways, a semi-finalist from last season, along with Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. The matches will take place from November 21 to 29 at the SAI Ground and NIT Ground in Anu, Hamirpur.

Six group winners and three best runners-up will qualify for the final round to be held in West Bengal in April 2024. The final round will be held in a similar format as last season with the top two teams from two groups of six teams each qualifying for the semifinal.

