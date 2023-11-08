Indian Football: Kiran Pisda MK Kashmina join Dinamo Zagreb, become latest women footballers to play in Europe

Kiran Pisda and M. K. Kashmina became the latest women footballers from India to secure professional contracts in Europe, with both joining Croatian first-division side WFC Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

The girls impressed in the Women in Sports Elite Football selection trials at the AIFF training centre in Rajarhat, which witnessed 27 footballers vying for spots in clubs from Australia and Europe.

The head coaches of Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb, and Marbella FC conducted the trials at AIFF’s National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

Pisda, 22, has formerly played for Kerala Blasters Women and Sethu FC.

“I am thrilled to join WFC Dinamo Zagreb and am committed to giving my best for the club. The confidence gained from my domestic performances will drive me to excel on this international platform. Though the season has already started we are sure we will adapt soon and perform well,” Pisda said.

The 24-year-old won the IWL four times, with two separate sides, clinching the league’s inaugural edition with Eastern Sporting Union and then a hat-trick of titles with Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kashmina has plied her trade with several teams in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) as well as in the National team.

“This is a dream come true for me. Playing in Europe has always been my aspiration, and I am eager to gain valuable experience at the highest level. I look forward to embarking on this journey with the team,” she said.

Marija Margareta Damjanovic, Zagreb’s Head Coach and Sports Director said, “We are truly glad that we have brought new and quality players to our team because it is important to have healthy competition among the team.”