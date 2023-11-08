MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday removed Shaji Prabhakaran from the post of AIFF Secretary General.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 10:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shaji Prabhakaran has reportedly been removed from the post of AIFF Secretary General.
Shaji Prabhakaran has reportedly been removed from the post of AIFF Secretary General. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Shaji Prabhakaran has reportedly been removed from the post of AIFF Secretary General. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/ The Hindu

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday removed Shaji Prabhakaran from the post of AIFF secretary general.

The decision was taken by President Kalyan Chaubey with the AIFF’s executive committee set to provide the final approval.

ALSO READ: Chhetri yet to decide on retirement, admits he is in ‘bonus period’

Confirming the decision, Chaubey told Sportstar: “There was a lot of resentment about his functioning among the members of the AIFF which forced us to terminate his contract.”

AIFF released a statement announcing that Shaji’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect due to ‘breach of trust’.

The statement also said that AIFF Deputy Secretary M Satyanarayan will take charge as Acting Secretary General with immediate effect.

Prabhakaran was appointed to the role, replacing Kushal Das, last September as part of the new regime under Chaubey. During his tenure, AIFF sought to revive the once-prestigious Santosh Trophy by taking the final stage of the tournament to Saudi Arabia. The men’s national team also broke into the top 100 FIFA rankings for the first time since 2018.

However, in recent times, there has been unrest within the AIFF executive committee over the working of Prabhakaran and his high compensation. Prabhakaran, who was also appointed recently as the AFC executive member, complained of paucity in funds within the federation for the implementation of Video Assistant Referral (VAR) system.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Shaji Prabhakaran /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: England, Netherlands eye Champions Trophy 2025 spot; Toss at 1:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad sacks coach Espirito Santo
    Reuters
  5. FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women’s team to face New Zealand, USA and Italy in Pool B
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG lose to Bashundhara Kings
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC scores late goal against Punjab, as both settle for a point
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan loses first home game in 14 matches, goes down 1-2 to Aizawl FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Chhetri yet to decide on retirement, admits he is in ‘bonus period’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: England, Netherlands eye Champions Trophy 2025 spot; Toss at 1:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad sacks coach Espirito Santo
    Reuters
  5. FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women’s team to face New Zealand, USA and Italy in Pool B
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment