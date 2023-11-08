Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday removed Shaji Prabhakaran from the post of AIFF secretary general.

The decision was taken by President Kalyan Chaubey with the AIFF’s executive committee set to provide the final approval.

ALSO READ: Chhetri yet to decide on retirement, admits he is in ‘bonus period’

Confirming the decision, Chaubey told Sportstar: “There was a lot of resentment about his functioning among the members of the AIFF which forced us to terminate his contract.”

AIFF released a statement announcing that Shaji’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect due to ‘breach of trust’.

The statement also said that AIFF Deputy Secretary M Satyanarayan will take charge as Acting Secretary General with immediate effect.

Prabhakaran was appointed to the role, replacing Kushal Das, last September as part of the new regime under Chaubey. During his tenure, AIFF sought to revive the once-prestigious Santosh Trophy by taking the final stage of the tournament to Saudi Arabia. The men’s national team also broke into the top 100 FIFA rankings for the first time since 2018.

However, in recent times, there has been unrest within the AIFF executive committee over the working of Prabhakaran and his high compensation. Prabhakaran, who was also appointed recently as the AFC executive member, complained of paucity in funds within the federation for the implementation of Video Assistant Referral (VAR) system.