AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG lose to Bashundhara Kings

Indian champions Mohun Bagan started well but went down 1-2 to Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings, the result ending its unbeaten run in the AFC Cup group stage here on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan took the lead when Liston Colaco scored in the 17th minute, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Bashundhara Kings found the target through Miguel Ferreira (44th minute) and Robinho (80th minute).

The game’s first goal came when, off a rebound, Colaco struck the ball into the back of the net and while Bashundhara goalkeeper Mehdi Srabon tried to parry Jason Cummings’ low cross away, his attempt lacked power.

Bashundhara had a great opportunity to draw level in the 31st minute when Rakib Hossain’s cross found Ferreira at the far post but the Brazilian failed to get his shot on target.

Putting in a stellar defensive display, Mohun Bagan did everything it could to keep its lead.

However, Bashundhara’s relentless quest to find the equaliser bore fruit when Miguel Ferreira, having received the ball on the edge of the box, scored a stunning goal with his left foot in the 44th minute.

Thanks to that strike at the stroke of half-time, the two teams went into the breather sharing the honours.

Both teams produced some lively football in the first half, and looked to do the same after the break.

Showing attacking intent first up were the players from Mohun Bagan who passed the ball around quite fluently.

Two minutes after his free kick was cleared to safety, Hugo Boumous came close again for Mohun Bagan, but his shot missed the target by a whisker. Soon after, Robinho took a shot but that just about went past Vishal Kaith’s right-hand post.

Basundhara Kings regrouped and looked to call the shots.

There was a very good opportunity for Mohun Bagan to regain the lead but Glan Martins’ shot, after receiving a pass from Boumous, went wide.

Soon after, Jason Cummings found the back of the net with a powerful shot but the Australian was offside, leaving the Mariners frustrated.

The Bangladesh club completed a fine comeback when Rakib Hossain provided an assist for Robinho, who calmly slotted the ball past an unsighted Kaith for the winner.

The win sees Bashundhara replace its opponents as leaders of Group D by virtue of a better head-to-head record with both teams tied on seven points apiece, with Odisha FC one adrift.