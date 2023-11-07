MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

German legend Oliver Kahn meets AIFF chief during private visit to India

Kahn had played his farewell match for Bayern Munich in a friendly against Mohun Bagan in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in May 2008.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 20:55 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Oliver Kahn with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.
Oliver Kahn with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. | Photo Credit: IndianFootball@X
infoIcon

Oliver Kahn with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. | Photo Credit: IndianFootball@X

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday discussed the possibility of establishing a goalkeeping academy with Germany and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn, who made a visit to the country after 15 years.

Kahn, a former Germany captain and goalkeeper, had played his farewell match for Bayern Munich in a friendly against Mohun Bagan in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in May 2008.

“Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India,” Chaubey said in a tweet.

“In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball, we deliberated & explored many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy.

ALSO READ: I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan loses first home game in 14 matches, goes down 1-2 to Aizawl FC

I wish him a pleasant stay in India.” It is learnt that the AIFF is not officially involved in bringing Kahn to India, and he has come here on a private visit.

The 54-year-old goalkeeping great will interact with young students at two schools in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After that, he will head to Pune where he will again interact with students of other institutes on Thursday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Oliver Kahn /

AIFF /

Kalyan Chaubey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German legend Oliver Kahn meets AIFF chief during private visit to India
    PTI
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins bring AUS back into game vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. World Cup 2023: Pride, Champions Trophy spot in line as England takes on Netherlands
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. German legend Oliver Kahn meets AIFF chief during private visit to India
    PTI
  2. Manuel Neuer fitness update: ‘Too early for Germany return’ says FIFA World Cup winner
    AFP
  3. Granada disqualified from Copa del Rey over ineligible player
    AFP
  4. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info: Cristiano Ronaldo looks to shine in the Champions League again
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rooney opens up over alcohol struggles early in his career
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German legend Oliver Kahn meets AIFF chief during private visit to India
    PTI
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins bring AUS back into game vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. World Cup 2023: Pride, Champions Trophy spot in line as England takes on Netherlands
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment