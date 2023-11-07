I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan loses first home game in 14 matches, goes down 1-2 to Aizawl FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC suffered a 1-2 defeat against Aizawl FC in the I-League at Deccan Arena here on Tuesday. Goals from R. Ramdinthara and Bawlte Rohmingthanga (Rohminga) gave the visitors all three points despite Pawan Kumar pulling one back for the home team in stoppage time.

There was little to choose between the two sides early on in the game. In the 26th minute, winger Tharpuia raced onto a through ball behind Deccan’s left-back Abhishek Ambekar and finished clinically past goalkeeper C.K. Ubaid to put Aizwal ahead.

Deccan had its opportunities - mostly via set-pieces - but its passes in the final third and finishing seemed off the mark. The second half saw the Deccan Warriors increase the pressure as substitutes R. Lalbiakliana and Ibrahim Sissoko were introduced to bring creativity.

They had an impact but Aizawl stood firm and blocked everything that came its way. In the first minute of additional time, Rohminga saw Ubaid off his line and lobbed him from inside his own half to double the lead and seal Aizawl’s win.

Defender Pawan scored a late consolation for Deccan but the damage was already done. This was the first defeat Deccan had suffered at home in 14 matches.

It will face Shillong Lajong FC in its next game which will be played at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on November 14.