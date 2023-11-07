MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan loses first home game in 14 matches, goes down 1-2 to Aizawl FC

Defender Pawan Kumar scored a late consolation for Sreenidi Deccan but the damage was already done, which will face Shillong Lajong FC in its next game on November 14.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 20:08 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Mayakkannan of Sreenidi Deccan FC in action against Aizawl FC in the I-League match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Mayakkannan of Sreenidi Deccan FC in action against Aizawl FC in the I-League match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. V. Subrahmanyam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Mayakkannan of Sreenidi Deccan FC in action against Aizawl FC in the I-League match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. V. Subrahmanyam / The Hindu

Sreenidi Deccan FC suffered a 1-2 defeat against Aizawl FC in the I-League at Deccan Arena here on Tuesday. Goals from R. Ramdinthara and Bawlte Rohmingthanga (Rohminga) gave the visitors all three points despite Pawan Kumar pulling one back for the home team in stoppage time.

There was little to choose between the two sides early on in the game. In the 26th minute, winger Tharpuia raced onto a through ball behind Deccan’s left-back Abhishek Ambekar and finished clinically past goalkeeper C.K. Ubaid to put Aizwal ahead.

Deccan had its opportunities - mostly via set-pieces - but its passes in the final third and finishing seemed off the mark. The second half saw the Deccan Warriors increase the pressure as substitutes R. Lalbiakliana and Ibrahim Sissoko were introduced to bring creativity.

ALSO READ: I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues

They had an impact but Aizawl stood firm and blocked everything that came its way. In the first minute of additional time, Rohminga saw Ubaid off his line and lobbed him from inside his own half to double the lead and seal Aizawl’s win.

Defender Pawan scored a late consolation for Deccan but the damage was already done. This was the first defeat Deccan had suffered at home in 14 matches.

It will face Shillong Lajong FC in its next game which will be played at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on November 14.

