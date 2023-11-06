Mumbai City vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming Info: AFC Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch Neymar’s side play, Preview and more

PREVIEW:

Mumbai City FC hosts Al Hilal in its fourth group stage match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai.

It is a do-or-die game for Mumbai City FC which is yet to win a game as it faces Al Hilal the heavyweight of the competition. Anything but a win now will knock the home side out of the AFC Champions League.

One of the finest footballers to ever play, Neymar Jr was also supposed to play in the match but will miss the game unfortunately due to a knee injury he suffered a month ago.

Although Mumbai is in fine form at the national level, remaining unbeaten so far in the Indian Super League this season, its form hasn’t been the same in the continental stage.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, is the leader of the group with seven points and is likely to qualify from the group. It is also dominating in the Saudi Pro League with 10 wins in 12 games and an unbeaten streak of 23 games across all competitions.

The last time the two sides faced was in Al Hilal’s home tie in Riyadh where the Saudi club brushed Mumbai City FC aside with a 6-0 final scoreline.

Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal - Predicted lineups

Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa; Bheke, M. Singh, Tiri, Mishra; Ralte, Griffiths, Stewart; V. Singh, Pereyra Diaz, B. Singh

Al Hilal: Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al Berik; Kanno, Neves; Malcom, Milinković-Savić, Al Dawsari; Mitrović

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO