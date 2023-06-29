India ranked 100 in FIFA Rankings: Indian Football in top 100 for the first time in five years

The Indian men’s national football team has climbed further in the latest FIFA World Rankings, rising from 101 to 100, surpassing Lebanon and New Zealand.

This is the first time the Blue Tigers have made it to the top 100 of the global rankings and since March 15, 2018 when they were 99th. And for head coach Igor Stimac, it is another feather in the cap, with the side gearing up for the SAFF Championship semifinal in Bengaluru.

🇮🇳 move up to 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking 👏🏽



Steadily we rise 📈💪🏽#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Zul4v3CYdG — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 29, 2023

Argentina, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, has retained the top spot above France while the United States of America has climbed closes to the top 10, climbing two sports from 13 to 11.

What is the rank of India in FIFA?

The Indian football team’s current FIFA Ranking is 100.

Top 10 FIFA Rankings - June 23, 2023 1. Argentina 2. France 3. Brazil 4. England 5. Belgium 6. Croatia 7. Netherlands 8. Italy 9. Portugal 10. Spain

For India, the rise is four spots as compared to the same time last year, with the team set to compete in two consecutive editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time.

ALSO READ: Sahal Abdul Samad, the rising star of Indian football

Stimac’s men have had a string of successful matches since a 0-3 loss to Vietnam in the VFF Tri-Series in September last year and have remained unbeaten in 2023 so far, with two draws and seven wins.

They have created a fortress at home, remaining unbeaten for about four years, with the last defeat coming against Oman in a 1-2 loss in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

India won the Tri-Nations Series in Manipur in March and the Intercontinental Cup this year, registering comfortable wins over higher-ranked Kyrgyzstan and Lebanon (then higher-ranked) in the process.

The rise in the ranking comes after the recent win to over Lebanon -- an opponent India will face again in the SAFF Championship 2023 on July 1.