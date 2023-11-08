MagazineBuy Print

Shaji Prabhakaran: AIFF’s decision to terminate me comes as a shock

Shaji Prabhakaran said that All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) decision to terminate him from the post of AIFF secretary general came as a shock on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 14:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General.
Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU
infoIcon

Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

Shaji Prabhakaran said that All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) decision to terminate him from the post of AIFF secretary general came as a shock on Wednesday.

“AIFF’s decision to terminate me comes as a shock. We were working as a team. Charging me for ‘breach of trust’ is a massive allegation,” Shaji posted on X.

“More on this later. I remain a servant of the beautiful game and thank you all who have supported me in my honest effort for Indian football, “ he added.

The decision was taken by President Kalyan Chaubey with the AIFF’s executive committee set to provide the final approval.

ALSO READ: Chhetri yet to decide on retirement, admits he is in ‘bonus period’

Confirming the decision, Chaubey told Sportstar: “There was a lot of resentment about his functioning among the members of the AIFF which forced us to terminate his contract.”

AIFF released a statement announcing that Shaji’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect due to ‘breach of trust’.

The statement also said that AIFF Deputy Secretary M Satyanarayan will take charge as Acting Secretary General with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Shaji Prabhakaran /

AIFF /

Indian football

