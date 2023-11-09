MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran

The executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ratified the termination of Shaji Prabhakaran as the general secretary of AIFF.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 17:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shaji Prabhakaran (right) was sacked by the AIFF on Wednesday and was replaced by M. Satyanarayan as acting general secretary.
Shaji Prabhakaran (right) was sacked by the AIFF on Wednesday and was replaced by M. Satyanarayan as acting general secretary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Shaji Prabhakaran (right) was sacked by the AIFF on Wednesday and was replaced by M. Satyanarayan as acting general secretary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ratified the termination of Shaji Prabhakaran as the general secretary of AIFF, in a meeting held at the Football House in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The Committee ratified the decision to terminate the contract of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran as the Secretary General, and appoint Mr. M Satyanarayan as the Acting Secretary General of the All India Football Federation,” the AIFF said in a statement.

Prabhakaran was relieved of his duties on Wednesday with the federation citing a ‘breach of trust’ as the reason. The former Delhi Football chief was elected in power in September last year.

“AIFF’s decision to terminate me comes as a shock. We were working as a team. Charging me for ‘breach of trust’ is a massive allegation,” Shaji posted on X yesterday.

“More on this later. I remain a servant of the beautiful game and thank you all who have supported me in my honest effort for Indian football, “ he added.

Any decision regarding the AIFF top brass is subject to approval from the federation’s executive committee and the seal of approval in the Thursday meeting means the door is shut on his hopes of a return to the federation for the time being.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 8/0 (1.4); Conway, Ravindra begin 172 chase vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup before age 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Football: Kiran Pisda MK Kashmina join Dinamo Zagreb, become latest women footballers to play in Europe
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG lose to Bashundhara Kings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 8/0 (1.4); Conway, Ravindra begin 172 chase vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup before age 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment