AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran

The executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ratified the termination of Shaji Prabhakaran as the general secretary of AIFF, in a meeting held at the Football House in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The Committee ratified the decision to terminate the contract of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran as the Secretary General, and appoint Mr. M Satyanarayan as the Acting Secretary General of the All India Football Federation,” the AIFF said in a statement.

Prabhakaran was relieved of his duties on Wednesday with the federation citing a ‘breach of trust’ as the reason. The former Delhi Football chief was elected in power in September last year.

“AIFF’s decision to terminate me comes as a shock. We were working as a team. Charging me for ‘breach of trust’ is a massive allegation,” Shaji posted on X yesterday.

“More on this later. I remain a servant of the beautiful game and thank you all who have supported me in my honest effort for Indian football, “ he added.

Any decision regarding the AIFF top brass is subject to approval from the federation’s executive committee and the seal of approval in the Thursday meeting means the door is shut on his hopes of a return to the federation for the time being.