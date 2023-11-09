MagazineBuy Print

AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final

The men’s senior National Championships was renamed as the FIFA Santosh Trophy, with Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, expected to attend the final.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 17:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey during the federation’s executive commitee meeting at the Football House on Thursday.
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey during the federation's executive commitee meeting at the Football House on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey during the federation’s executive commitee meeting at the Football House on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) met at the Football House in New Delhi to decide on several issues of the federation, going ahead.

The most important decision of them all was that the men’s senior National Championships was renamed as the FIFA Santosh Trophy, with Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, expected to attend the final.

“I am happy to announce that after having discussions with FIFA, the Santosh Trophy will now be known as the FIFA Santosh Trophy. This entails that a team of FIFA officials will come to have a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh officials on the conduct of the tournament,” Chaubey said.

“We also expect the FIFA President (Mr Gianni Infantino) to be present for the final on March 9 or 10.”

The president added said that he also has a plan to establish a goalkeepers’ academy to produce quality custodians. Himself a former India goalkeeper, Chaubey told the members that he had a meeting with Germany’s legendary former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who was in India recently on a personal visit.

The Committee also decided to have some of the I-League matches in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

