Serie A: Napoli drops points in 1-0 home upset to Empoli after VAR rules out opening goal

A last-gasp goal by Empoli midfielder Viktor Kovalenko condemned champion Napoli to a 1-0 home loss in Serie A on Sunday as it squandered the chance to move up to third in the standings.

Ukrainian Kovalenko scored the winner in stoppage time, netting from inside the box as the ball bounced in off the far post.

Napoli, was still without injured striker Victor Osimhen, thought they had moved in front through Giovanni Simeone in the 27th minute, only to see his goal ruled out for offside.

Napoli, which stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin in the Champions League on Wednesday, is fourth on 21 points, two behind AC Milan -- whixh was held to a 2-2 draw at Lecce on Saturday -- and eight adrift of leader Juventus.

Second-placed Inter Milan, with 28 points, hosts mid-table Frosinone later on Sunday.

The reigning champions won both matches against Empoli 2-0 last campaign.

Empoli, had lost eight of its 12 league games this season, moved out of the relegation zone to 17th on 10 points.