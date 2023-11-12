MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Napoli drops points in 1-0 home upset to Empoli after VAR rules out opening goal

Ukrainian Kovalenko scored the winner in stoppage time, netting from inside the box as the ball bounced in off the far post.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 20:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Napoli drops points in 1-0 home upset to Empoli after VAR rules our opening goal 
FILE PHOTO: Napoli drops points in 1-0 home upset to Empoli after VAR rules our opening goal  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Napoli drops points in 1-0 home upset to Empoli after VAR rules our opening goal  | Photo Credit: AFP

A last-gasp goal by Empoli midfielder Viktor Kovalenko condemned champion Napoli to a 1-0 home loss in Serie A on Sunday as it squandered the chance to move up to third in the standings.

Ukrainian Kovalenko scored the winner in stoppage time, netting from inside the box as the ball bounced in off the far post.

Napoli, was still without injured striker Victor Osimhen, thought they had moved in front through Giovanni Simeone in the 27th minute, only to see his goal ruled out for offside.

ALSO READ | Rafael Leao out with hamstring injury, say AC Milan

Napoli, which stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin in the Champions League on Wednesday, is fourth on 21 points, two behind AC Milan -- whixh was held to a 2-2 draw at Lecce on Saturday -- and eight adrift of leader Juventus.

Second-placed Inter Milan, with 28 points, hosts mid-table Frosinone later on Sunday.

The reigning champions won both matches against Empoli 2-0 last campaign.

Empoli, had lost eight of its 12 league games this season, moved out of the relegation zone to 17th on 10 points.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

