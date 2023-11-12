Rafael Leao out with hamstring injury, say AC Milan

Portugal winger Rafael Leao suffered an injury to his right hamstring during AC Milan’s 2-2 draw at Lecce, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

Leao was forced off at the Stadio Via del Mare after just nine minutes, but Milan did not say how long he would sidelined.

However Italian media reported he will be out for two or three weeks, meaning that the 24-year-old will be unable to play in Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Leao has scored four times this season, including the equaliser in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Milan is third in Serie A after Saturday’s draw in which Stefano Pioli’s side threw away a two-goal half-time lead and it would have lost had Roberto’s Piccoli’s stoppage time strike not been ruled out for a foul in the build-up following a VAR check.