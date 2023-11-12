Portugal winger Rafael Leao suffered an injury to his right hamstring during AC Milan’s 2-2 draw at Lecce, the Serie A club said on Sunday.
Leao was forced off at the Stadio Via del Mare after just nine minutes, but Milan did not say how long he would sidelined.
READ MORE: Premier League: Wolves stun Spurs 2-1 with two stoppage-time goals
However Italian media reported he will be out for two or three weeks, meaning that the 24-year-old will be unable to play in Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland.
Leao has scored four times this season, including the equaliser in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Milan is third in Serie A after Saturday’s draw in which Stefano Pioli’s side threw away a two-goal half-time lead and it would have lost had Roberto’s Piccoli’s stoppage time strike not been ruled out for a foul in the build-up following a VAR check.
Latest on Sportstar
- Rafael Leao out with hamstring injury, say AC Milan
- India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 83/3 (19); Jadeja removes ODowd on his first ball
- Shreyas Iyer scores maiden World Cup hundred during IND vs NED
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule: Download pdf, list of games, venues, dates, match time
- Shreyas Iyer repays Dravid’s faith by acing the pull shot in maiden ODI World Cup hundred
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE