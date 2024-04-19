Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups

Al Nassr FC will face Al Majma’ah-based club Al-Fayha FC in a Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Friday (8:30 PM IST).

Al Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the clash after getting a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

Al Nassr is currently second in the SPL table, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal with seven games left to play. Al-Fayha on the other hand is ninth in the table level on points with Damac in eighth.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr FC: Ospina, Ahmed, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Hassan, Brozovic, Alkhaibari, Ghareeb, Mane, Otavio

Al-Fayha FC: Stojkovic, Al Baqawi, Al Khaibari, Al Shuwaish, Konan, Al Safar, Cimirot, Sabiri, Sakala, Onyekuru, Nwakaeme

