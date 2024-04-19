MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr FC and Al Fayha FC being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 08:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the clash after getting a two-game suspension for elbowing an opponent during Nassr’s loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the clash after getting a two-game suspension for elbowing an opponent during Nassr’s loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the clash after getting a two-game suspension for elbowing an opponent during Nassr’s loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr FC will face Al Majma’ah-based club Al-Fayha FC in a Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Friday (8:30 PM IST).

Al Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the clash after getting a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

ALSO READ | Juventus reviews ruling as Serie A club ordered to pay Ronaldo €9.8 million

Al Nassr is currently second in the SPL table, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal with seven games left to play. Al-Fayha on the other hand is ninth in the table level on points with Damac in eighth.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr FC: Ospina, Ahmed, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Hassan, Brozovic, Alkhaibari, Ghareeb, Mane, Otavio

Al-Fayha FC: Stojkovic, Al Baqawi, Al Khaibari, Al Shuwaish, Konan, Al Safar, Cimirot, Sabiri, Sakala, Onyekuru, Nwakaeme

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Al Nassr FC vs Al Fayha FC Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match be played?
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr FC and Al Fayha FC will be played at 8:30 PM IST on April 19, Friday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
Where to watch the Al Nassr FC vs Al Fayha FC Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match?
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr FC and Al Fayha FC can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 playoff, OFC vs KBFC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Odisha v Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy to have five teams in next season’s Champions League
    AFP
  4. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
  5. Europa League: Leverkusen reaches semifinals as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run against West Ham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
  3. Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny
    Reuters
  4. FIFA plans to add slew of new committees years after cutting them in anti-corruption reforms
    AP
  5. PSG dreaming of club treble as another French league title beckons
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 playoff, OFC vs KBFC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Odisha v Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy to have five teams in next season’s Champions League
    AFP
  4. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
  5. Europa League: Leverkusen reaches semifinals as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run against West Ham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment