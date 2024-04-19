MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match today?

Here is all you need to know about why Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha FC being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 17:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is currently 12 points behind league leader Al Hilal with just seven games left to play.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is currently 12 points behind league leader Al Hilal with just seven games left to play. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is currently 12 points behind league leader Al Hilal with just seven games left to play. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr FC will face Al Majma’ah-based club Al-Fayha FC in a Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Friday (8:30 PM IST).

Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the clash after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia during Al-Nassr’s 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

Ronaldo was shown the red card in the 86th minute for elbowing Al Hilal player Ali Albulayhi after Salem Aldawsari and Malcom scored in the second half of the match to give Hilal the advantage.

A late goal from Sadio Mane was not enough to save Al Nassr’s hopes of silverware this year, as they crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup.

Last month Al Nassr was knocked out of the AFC Champions League quarterfinal, losing on penalties. It is currently 12 points behind league leader Al Hilal with just seven games left to play.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Al Hilal /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 19: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hosts in-form Chennai Super Kings; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs CSK IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says
    Reuters
  3. Nagelsmann to remain Germany’s national football coach till 2026
    AFP
  4. Mexican goalkeeper Guzman gets 11-match ban for pointing laser at opponent during Liga MX match
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 19: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hosts in-form Chennai Super Kings; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs CSK IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment