Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match today?

Al Nassr FC will face Al Majma’ah-based club Al-Fayha FC in a Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Friday (8:30 PM IST).

Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the clash after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia during Al-Nassr’s 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

Ronaldo was shown the red card in the 86th minute for elbowing Al Hilal player Ali Albulayhi after Salem Aldawsari and Malcom scored in the second half of the match to give Hilal the advantage.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for the first time in his Al Nassr career last night.



A late goal from Sadio Mane was not enough to save Al Nassr’s hopes of silverware this year, as they crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup.

Last month Al Nassr was knocked out of the AFC Champions League quarterfinal, losing on penalties. It is currently 12 points behind league leader Al Hilal with just seven games left to play.