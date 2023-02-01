Bayern Munich squad after 2022-23 January transfer window

The January 2022-23 transfer window has officially closed as clubs look forward to the second half of the season.
Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich had a rather uneventful winter transfer window as it signed Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach and Daley Blind on a free transfer.
Here is the updated Bayern squad:
Bayern Munich full squad
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neur, Sven Ulreich, Yann Sommer*, Johannes Schenk Defenders: Dayot Upamencano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernandez, Joao Cancelo, Daley Blind*, Noyssair Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, Jamal Musiala, Arijon Ibrahimovic