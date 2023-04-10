Football

Champions League: Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting to miss Manchester City clash

Choupo-Moting, who is in his third season with Bayern after stints with Paris St Germain and Stoke City, is its top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions.

Reuters
10 April, 2023 18:26 IST
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting takes a shot during the German Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting takes a shot during the German Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss his side’s Champions League quarter-final first leg game at Manchester City on Tuesday night due to a knee injury, the Bundesliga leaders said on Monday.

Choupo-Moting, who is in his third season with Bayern after stints with Paris St Germain and Stoke City, is its top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions.

The 34-year-old also missed Bayern’s 1-0 league victory over Freiburg on Saturday.

“Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will not travel to Manchester,” Bayern said in a statement. “The forward is unavailable due to a knee problem.”

Bayern also said defender Lucas Hernandez, who has not played since suffering a knee injury at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, has returned to training with the ball. 

