MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Venue renamed ‘Christine Sinclair Place’ for Canada football great’s final game

Sinclair, who is the world’s all-time leading international goalscorer, announced her retirement from the Canada women’s national team in October and her final game will be on December 5 against Australia.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 08:24 IST , VANCOUVER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO- Canada’s Christine Sinclair in action.
FILE PHOTO- Canada’s Christine Sinclair in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Canada’s Christine Sinclair in action. | Photo Credit: AP

BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, will be renamed “Christine Sinclair Place” for one night next week in honour of the captain’s final match with the women’s international team, Canada Football said on Monday.

Sinclair, who is the world’s all-time leading international goalscorer, announced her retirement from the Canada women’s national team in October and her final game will be on December 5 against Australia.

“The legacy of Christine’s career has and will live on beyond her tremendous accomplishments on the field,” Canada football President Charmaine Crooks said in a news release.

ALSO READ | Australia captain Kerr to miss Canada friendlies

“The renaming of BC Place for her final match is a fitting tribute given her west coast roots and the iconic moments at the venue where we have celebrated together as a nation.”

Renaming of the stadium will be one of several tributes paid to Sinclair throughout the evening, including the venue being illuminated in red and white with the number 12.

The 40-year-old Sinclair’s international career includes a record 190 goals for Canada, an Olympic gold medal and six World Cup appearances.

Sinclair still plans to play for Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Football League next season and after that expects to remain involved with the game in some capacity.

Related Topics

Christine Sinclair /

Canada /

Australia /

Olympic /

World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia captain Kerr to miss Canada friendlies
    Reuters
  2. Venue renamed ‘Christine Sinclair Place’ for Canada football great’s final game
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot
    AP
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  5. AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secures knockout stage berth with draw against Persepolis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Venue renamed ‘Christine Sinclair Place’ for Canada football great’s final game
    Reuters
  2. Australia captain Kerr to miss Canada friendlies
    Reuters
  3. AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secures knockout stage berth with draw against Persepolis
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez brings three points home for FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC as it goes on top of the table
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E, enters round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia captain Kerr to miss Canada friendlies
    Reuters
  2. Venue renamed ‘Christine Sinclair Place’ for Canada football great’s final game
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot
    AP
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  5. AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secures knockout stage berth with draw against Persepolis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment