Australia captain Kerr to miss Canada friendlies

Matildas captain Sam Kerr will miss Australia’s upcoming international friendlies against Canada in Langford and Vancouver because of a foot injury.

Striker Kerr will stay in London with her club Chelsea to receive treatment for the injury and has been replaced in the squad by uncapped 20-year-old midfielder Sarah Hunter, the team said.

ALSO READ | Venue renamed ‘Christine Sinclair Place’ for Canada football great’s final game

Kerr scored a goal in Chelsea’s 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday before being substituted after 81 minutes.

Australia, semifinalists at the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, is already without injured goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (arm) for the trip to Canada, where it will play friendlies on Friday and Tuesday.