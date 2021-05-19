Football Football Belgian players to get COVID-19 vaccine before Euro 2020 According to local media, Belgian players will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose to be fully effective. AP Brussels 19 May, 2021 17:22 IST Belgium's football players selected for the European Championship will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the tournament. (Representative Image) - AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) AP Brussels 19 May, 2021 17:22 IST Belgium's football players selected for the European Championship will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the tournament, the government said on Wednesday.Belgium, the top-ranked FIFA team, is among the favourites for the big-ticket event, which opens on June 11.“This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship," the Belgian federation said. Euro squad: Belgium names Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku in 26-man team “We're very grateful to all people who made this possible." According to local media, Belgian players will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose to be fully effective and is distributed in Europe by subsidiary Janssen. Euro 2020: Witsel ready to repay Belgium coach Martinez's faith Belgium will open its campaign against Russia on June 12. It will then face Denmark and Finland in Group B. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.