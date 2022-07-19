Football

Women’s Euros: Belgium seals first-ever quarterfinal spot, Iceland misses out

The Belgians secured their first-ever knockout qualification with a 1-0 win over Italy, while Iceland had to miss out on a last-eight spot

AFP
19 July, 2022 08:41 IST
19 July, 2022 08:41 IST
Belgium players celebrate after progressing to the quarter finals.

Belgium players celebrate after progressing to the quarter finals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Belgians secured their first-ever knockout qualification with a 1-0 win over Italy, while Iceland had to miss out on a last-eight spot

Belgium secured the last quarterfinal spot at the Euro 2022 with a 1-0 win over Italy on Monday.

The Hoffenheim striker Tina De Caigny's goal in the second half ensured her side of second place in Group B behind France to set up a last-eight meeting with Sweden on Friday.

Also Read
Women’s Euros: Five-star Sweden advances to quarters as set pieces sink Portugal

This will be Belgium's first knockout stage appearance.

"This is a historic night for Belgian women's football," said Belgium coach Ives Serneels.

For Iceland, a 1-1 draw against France was not enough to progress. They bowed out of the competition despite finishing the group stage unbeaten.

France fielded a heavily-changed line-up in order to keep the reserves for its last eight clash with defending champion the Netherlands on Saturday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us