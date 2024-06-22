Belgium vs Romania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch BEL v ROU; Preview

PREVIEW

Belgium has sought to project an image of calm after losing its opening game at the European Championship but must be worried about yet another early tournament elimination as it prepares to face Romania in Cologne on Saturday.

A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday.

Given the array of quality at its disposal, and after going through the qualifiers unbeaten, Belgium would be expected to advance but top scorer Romelu Lukaku needs to find his range while captain Kevin De Bruyne must increase the tempo in the midfield if it is to dominate Romania.

Victory over Ukraine was only the second time that Romania has won a match at a European Championship and came 24 years after its first -- a 3-2 win over England at Euro 2000.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Belgium vs Romania Euro 2024 match kick-off?

The Belgium vs Romania Group E match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 23 at the Cologne Stadium.

Where can you watch the live telecast of Belgium vs Romania?

The Belgium vs Romania Group E match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

Where can you live stream the Belgium vs Romania match?

The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.